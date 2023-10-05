Aging & Style
Shawnee consignment sale gets shut down, turns into sidewalk sale

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Safety concerns have turned a big consignment pop-up in Shawnee into a spontaneous sidewalk sale.

The city of Shawnee shut down Rhea Lana’s semiannual event.

The sale had already been going on for several days. It was initially being held inside an old grocery store, but turns out it never went under inspection.

The fire department came in and shut it down Wednesday, saying there was an immediate hazard and it was unsafe to enter. The building, which was a Dillions more than a decade ago, had been vacant long enough to lose its certificate of occupancy.

There was supposed to be an approval process to ensure all the safety systems are up and running. The sale organizer says it was a miscommunication between Rhea Lana’s, the city and the building owner.

The sale was put on pause yesterday and there was concern it wouldn’t be open today, but many people came together to move the massive pop-up outside. Katelyn Logan says the last 24 hours have been an absolute whirlwind.

“Lots of tears lots of really wonderful feelings, all the warm fuzzies for everyone that came together to make it happen because this has been a massive undertaking. It’s not a small event,” says Logan.

The consignment sale will continue through Saturday.

