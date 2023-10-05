Aging & Style
Representation Matters: How Material Opulence is designing premium clothing for everybody

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT
Material Opulence stands as a high-end clothing establishment hailing proudly from the heart of Kansas City. This brand is born out of adversity, and its founders have used it as a powerful instrument for uplifting their community. They say when you wear Material Opulence, you’re not merely dressing; you’re embarking on a transformative journey. Jillian talks with co-founder Renauld Shelton to unravel the narrative behind the brand.

Latest News

Greater Kansas City Japan Festival is a cultural event like no other – One Day Only! Tickets...
This Weekend: The 25th Annual Greater Kansas City Japan Festival
With Medicare open enrollment just around the corner, it's essential to recognize that the...
Your Money: Filling the Medicare gap
