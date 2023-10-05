Representation Matters: How Material Opulence is designing premium clothing for everybody

Material Opulence stands as a high-end clothing establishment hailing proudly from the heart of Kansas City. This brand is born out of adversity, and its founders have used it as a powerful instrument for uplifting their community. They say when you wear Material Opulence, you’re not merely dressing; you’re embarking on a transformative journey. Jillian talks with co-founder Renauld Shelton to unravel the narrative behind the brand.

