Report: Bean expected to start for KU as Daniels deals with back issue

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - After a re-aggravated back injury caused Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels to miss Saturday’s game against Texas, it remains to be seen whether Daniels will be available to play this week against UCF.

With that uncertainty, The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported Thursday that Kansas will start backup quarterback Jason Bean for the third time this season.

Daniels, who was the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, also missed the season opener against Missouri State.

Bean was the Jayhawks’ backup quarterback throughout last season as well and played multiple games after Daniels suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder during a game against TCU. The former North Texas quarterback utilized his extra COVID-eligible season to return to KU this year, putting him in line for his third start of the season this weekend against UCF.

Since the game opened with Kansas favored over the first-year Big 12 squad by 3 points, DraftKings now has the Knights favored by 1.

UCF is dealing with its own injured quarterback situation as well. Starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has missed several weeks with a leg injury, but could return for Saturday’s game against KU. If he doesn’t play, Timmy McClain would be in line to start again for UCF, after starting the first two games of Big 12 play for Gus Malzahn’s team.

KU and UCF will kickoff at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.

