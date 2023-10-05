Aging & Style
Prairie Village holding candidate forum ahead of local elections

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Elections in Prairie Village are right around the corner, and before you cast your vote candidates will answer questions from community members.

On November 7, residents will elect six city council members.

To give voters a chance to hear from the candidates, a forum will be held at Meadowbrook Clubhouse from 6 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Village voters are encouraged to attend.

KCMO radio host Pete Munro will moderate the forum.

The forum comes after thousands of Prairie Village residents signed citizen petitions earlier in the year to protect the zoning framework in single-family neighborhoods and modernize the size of the governing body.

All candidates have been invited to the forum and will give opening and closing remarks.

