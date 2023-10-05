Prairie Village holding candidate forum ahead of local elections

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (KCTV) - Elections in Prairie Village are right around the corner, and before you cast your vote candidates will answer questions from community members.

On November 7, residents will elect six city council members.

To give voters a chance to hear from the candidates, a forum will be held at Meadowbrook Clubhouse from 6 to 8 p.m.

Prairie Village voters are encouraged to attend.

KCMO radio host Pete Munro will moderate the forum.

The forum comes after thousands of Prairie Village residents signed citizen petitions earlier in the year to protect the zoning framework in single-family neighborhoods and modernize the size of the governing body.

All candidates have been invited to the forum and will give opening and closing remarks.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.