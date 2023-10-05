Police confirm cause of death for Shawnee Mission North instructional coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators announced Thursday they know how a 32-year-old Shawnee Mission North instructional coach died last week.

The Lenexa Police Department stated Kenna Kobin died from carbon monoxide exposure in her home on Sept. 29.

A car had been left running in the garage of the house on the 9100 block of Constance Street.

Kobin’s wife Katie was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remained there as of Thursday afternoon.

“This is devastating news for all of us, as she was a cherished member of the North family. As you can imagine, this will be an extremely difficult time for her family, as they process their grief,” the school district said.

