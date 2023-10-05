Parkville voters asked to approve marijuana sales tax on November ballot

PARKVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - Parkville voters will be the latest in the Kansas City metro to decide if the city should impose an additional tax on marijuana sales in the city.

Proposition M asks if the City of Parkville should impose a 3% city sales tax on adult use marijuana sales in Parkville. If passed, anyone who buys marijuana at the one licensed dispensary in Parkville would pay an additional 3% municipal tax. People who use a medical marijuana card would not pay the additional fee.

State law allows cities to charge a tax of up to 3% if voters approve the tax. The tax would be in addition to other state and local sales taxes.

Voters in dozens of other cities across the state of Missouri have already passed city sales taxes on adult-use marijuana. Those include Kansas City, Blue Springs, Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Grain Valley, Grandview, Independence, Kansas City, Kearney, Lee’s Summit, Raymore, Raytown, and many others.

Parkville leaders say the tax would collect up to $150,000 a year if voters approve it.

That money could be used to manage the city’s stormwater and drains, along with other basic services.

If voters approve the tax on Nov. 7, it would take effect on April 1, 2024.

The ballot language and answers to other questions about the tax can be found online at ParkvilleMo.gov.

