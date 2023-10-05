Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, soutbound lanes of Lone Elm Road closed

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public to avoid the area of a fatal crash Thursday morning.

Police said the collision between an SUV and a bicyclist occurred near Lone Elm Road and 159th Street just after 5:45 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old male bicyclist dead at the scene.

The vehicle driver, a 64-year-old woman, stayed on scene and was cooperating with law enforcement, according to the Olathe Police Department.

Drivers were being diverted eastbound and westbound on 159th Street. Northbound lanes of Lone Elm Road were open but southbound remained closed.

The area is directly south of Interstate 35, just west of the Olathe District Activity Center.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

