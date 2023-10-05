Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, soutbound lanes of Lone Elm Road closed

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.
A bicyclist was struck and killed by a car near Lone Elm Road on Thursday morning.(Katelynn Young, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public to avoid the area of a fatal crash Thursday morning.

Police said the collision between an SUV and a bicyclist occurred near Lone Elm Road and 159th Street just after 5:45 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old male bicyclist dead at the scene.

The vehicle driver, a 64-year-old woman, stayed on scene and was cooperating with law enforcement, according to the Olathe Police Department.

ALSO READ: Warrensburg police investigate after body found in woods

Drivers were being diverted eastbound and westbound on 159th Street. Northbound lanes of Lone Elm Road were open but southbound remained closed.

The area is directly south of Interstate 35, just west of the Olathe District Activity Center.

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting...
Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report
The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.
Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines offers new nonstop flights from Kansas City to Mexico, Caribbean

Latest News

“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
File: Prairie Village holding candidate forum ahead of local elections
Prairie Village holding candidate forum ahead of local elections
Prairie Village holding candidate forum ahead of local elections
Prairie Village holding candidate forum ahead of local elections
Generic vote buttons
Jackson County voters will decide whether online sales tax is charged