New program giving landlords incentives can address housing crisis

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Finding a place to live with housing choice vouchers can be a challenge in Johnson County. That’s mainly because there aren’t many options. Soon that could change with a new program encouraging landlords to accept more tenants who rely on housing assistance.

“You’re talking about people that are in the community right now that you don’t know they have a voucher. I mean they’re the person you see at church, they’re the person at your kid’s ballgame,” says Johnson County landlord recruiter Jessa Molina.

She says stigma has caused many landlords to second guess accepting housing choice vouchers from tenants.

“Landlords are hesitant because of perceived red tape, or that the process is gonna be a headache or a long process, but it’s not the case,” she said.

It’s new landlord incentive program hopes to change that. They’re given a sign-on bonus equal to twice the monthly rent, and access to a damage reimbursement fund.

Since July, it’s helped put roofs over the heads of 59 people in Johnson County. Christine Steere is one of thirteen landlords participating in the program. This includes 10 landlords who are newly accepting housing choice vouchers.

“They want a nice place, they want to raise their family with values and they don’t have money at the end of the month so they get vouchers so they can raise their families,” said Steere.

Although her housing community at the Oak Ridge Apartments in Olathe has always welcomed housing assistance, she says the need for affordable housing is greater than ever.

“There’s more of a need and there’s also some people that have to give their vouchers back because they can’t find anywhere to use them,” said Steere.

The program is federally funded and available to landlords through the end of June 2024. For more information about the landlord incentive program in Johnson County, visit the county’s website .

