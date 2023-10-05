Aging & Style
KCTV5 Cares: Steps of Faith Foundation Presents: Thundergong! 2023

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Steps Of Faith is changing lives everyday in Kansas City and all across the USA by restoring mobility to amputees without health insurance. They plan to help over 250 amputees this year, alone! You can support them by making a donation via their website, Stepsoffaithfoundation.org. anytime, OR purchase tickets to THE event of the year- Thundergong! Jason Sudeikis hosts and performs, along with Brendan Hunt, Sam Richardson, Will Forte, Summer Breeze, and more to be announced. Get tickets before the sell out at Thundergong.org. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

