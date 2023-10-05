Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas Insurance Department finalizes 2024 rates for health insurance plans

The Kansas Insurance Department has finalized the 2024 rates for individual and small group...
The Kansas Insurance Department has finalized the 2024 rates for individual and small group health insurance plans.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Insurance Department has finalized the 2024 rates for individual and small group health insurance plans.

Kansas Insurance Department officials said Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt announced the finalization of the rates for health insurance plans on Thursday, Oct. 5. The plans are published on the federal HealthCare.gov website. Kansans looking for health insurance coverage through the Exchange can preview the rates HERE. Open enrollment officially begins on Nov. 1.

“Kansans who get their health insurance through the Exchange should use this preview period to plan ahead before open enrollment begins,” Schmidt said. “Rates and plans change yearly so it does not hurt to see what is available to make sure you are getting the best plan for you.”

Kansas Insurance Department officials indicated depending on the county they reside in, Kansans will have the option of plans provided by eight different insurance carriers. The open enrollment period for Kansans will be from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15. Kansans who would like to start their health insurance coverage effective Jan. 1 must enroll by Dec. 15. Health insurance purchased on the Marketplace between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will not begin coverage until Feb. 1.

For additional information on looking for health insurance, Kansas Insurance Department officials noted to please visit the Kansas Insurance Department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting...
Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report
The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.
Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers
Retired detective Roger Golubski was charged with federal civil rights crimes for sexually...
Roger Golubski, former KCK detective charged with federal crimes, hospitalized and off house arrest

Latest News

Fall
Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage
Spc. Brian Joshua Snowden, 22, of Lonedell, Mo., joined the Army in July 2020 and, after...
Army identifies Missouri soldier killed when his transport vehicle flipped on way to Alaska training site
A 20-year-old woman was arrested after she was accused of stealing a fire truck and crashing it...
Woman accused of stealing fire truck, crashing in Windsor backyard
Woman accused of stealing fire truck, crashing in Windsor backyard
Olathe bicyclist killed in car crash, traffic reopened