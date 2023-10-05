Kansas City suburb named one of best in US to view fall foliage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fall is in the air which means leaves will soon be turning bright shades of red, orange, and yellow.

Kansas Citians won’t even have to leave the metro to see some of the most spectacular fall foliage sights this season.

Country Living just named Parkville, Mo., one of “The Best Fall Towns in the U.S. for Foliage.” The publication lists Parkville’s views along the Missouri River, including those at English Landing Park, as a highlight.

Missouri Fall Foliage Road Trip

People who want a change of scenery can hit the road for an easy road trip full of colorful views.

According to the website, OnlyInYourState, there is a perfect road trip through the Show-Me State that will have anyone say Show-Me the foliage.

The trip begins at Weston Bend State Park in Weston, Mo, which is just north of Kansas City.

From Weston make the short drive to Parkville with a stop at either Park University or English Landing Park and take in the scenery.

Drive three hours across the state from Parkville to Hermann for your next break. Hermann is known for its German heritage and Hermann Wine Trail. The Trail includes seven wineries located in and around the community.

From Hermann the road trip heads south to Belleview and Elephant Rocks State Park. Nature-lovers will enjoy one of the trails the park offers. Visitors also have the chance to climb up on the rocks at the park for better views.

Another hour south in Missouri and drivers will find themselves in Van Buren, Mo., and along the Current River. The fall foliage will be reflected in the river. The drive will also take visitors along the Ozark National Scenic Riverway.

The road trip ends in Branson, which also offers fantastic views of fall. One of the best may be at Shepherd of the Hills Inspiration Tower. Branson also offers all kinds of entertainment, shopping, and restaurants for those who want a change of pace.

Details of the entire road trip, along with pictures and a map can be found at OnlyInYourState.com.

