Kansas City reaps economic rewards from recent blockbuster concerts

A young girl poses in front of the 'Bey In KC' sign at Union Station.
A young girl poses in front of the 'Bey In KC' sign at Union Station.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City is enjoying its time in the entertainment spotlight headlined by Taylor Swift.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas shared the economic impact of five major concerts brought a windfall of fans and $80 million to the metro. He says the money helped pay venues and employees.

It also drummed up a lot of business for stores, restaurants, and hotels across the city.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off the mega shows at Arrowhead in July. The two concerts sold out before tickets were ever available to the general public.

ALSO READ: Taylor Effect hits Kansas pumpkin patch

The popstar sang her heart out to thousands of fans who packed into Arrowhead Stadium. The tour brought an economic impact of nearly $50 million to the city.

Two concerts in August continued to bring millions to the Kansas City Area.

Ed Sheeran fans dropped nearly $10 million to see his “The Mathematics Tour.” Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks united for a concert that brought another $7.2 million in economic impact to the metro.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

Finally Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour drove $16 million in economic impact for the metro, according to Mayor Lucas.

Money will continue to add up for businesses as both Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour will arrive on big screens allowing fans to relive the experiences.

