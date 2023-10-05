Aging & Style
Kansas City man sentenced for triple shooting that killed 2 and injured child

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is sentenced to more than two decades in prison for killing two people and injuring a five-year-old child.

A judge sentenced David Emerson in the deaths of 31-year-old Ashley Pettiford and 34-year-old Jermaine Jackson during a hearing Thursday.

As part of a plea deal, other assault, armed criminal action, and other crimes prosecutors charged him with were dismissed last week. Emerson also previously pleaded guilty to assault for injuring a then five-year-old child.

Prosecutors said Emerson shot and killed Pettiford and Jackson in February 2022. Pettiford’s son was injured in the shooting, according to court documents.

ALSO READ: Court docs show Independence man high on drugs, speeding at time of deadly crash

According to the probable cause statement, surveillance video showed Emerson walking up to an SUV that was parked in a lot outside of an apartment building near E. 29th and Linwood Boulevard. The video shows Emerson opened and closed the passenger door of the SUV. He then ran around the car, opened a door and shot into the SUV multiple times.

Emerson was arrested following a standoff in March 2022.

