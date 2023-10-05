Aging & Style
Kansas City Chiefs sailing into Germany with massive ‘ChampionShip’

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs unveil massive plans to take the feel of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to Frankfurt Germany next month.

The organization says it plans to recreate elements of Arrowhead and other experiences fans in Kansas City enjoy on the “Championship.” The massive yacht will be floating in Frankfurt’s Main River ahead of the Chiefs-Dolphins game on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The “ChampionShip” is a custom-wrapped Chiefs-themed boat. It is named in honor of the Chief’s three Super Bowl titles.

The Chiefs said the boat will serve as the central hub for Chiefs fans leading up to the game, hosting private VIP events and a Season Ticket Member rally throughout the weekend.

The ChampionShip will be open to the public Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4. It includes the following photo opportunities:

  • Draft Moment
    • Fans will be able to hold up a Chiefs jersey for a photo
  • The Catch
    • Fans can have a photo taken hauling in a jump-ball pass
  • Locker Room Ready
    • Tour a replica locker room designed like those at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can also put on shoulder pads and helmets
  • Postgame Press Conference
    • Step up to the podium in front of a branded backdrop, like fans are taking questions from the media
  • Celebrate with the Lombardi
    • Fans can get their pictures taken with the club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy, which is making the trip from Kansas City to Frankfurt for the game
  • The Skyline
    • Finally get the experience with a photo opportunity from the boat’s rooftop featuring the Frankfurt skyline

The Chiefs will bring memorabilia to Frankfurt and plan to set up a mini-Chiefs Hall of Honor inside the ChanpionShip for fans to learn more about the franchise and the NFL.

The ChampionShip will also host a watch party on gameday. Anyone who whishes to visit the ChampionShip needs to buy a ticket. The Chiefs say tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 7 a.m. CST. The organization did not release the price of tickets.

The game is not only the Chiefs first regular season game in Germany, but it is also the NFL’s first game in Frankfurt.

