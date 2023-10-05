Jail administrator sentenced after raping family member, taking her out of state for abortion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were sentenced to 20 years after being convicted of multiple child sex crimes.

Nicholas Murphy, Benton County’s jail administrator, pleaded guilty on Oct. 4 to second-degree statutory sodomy, second-degree statutory rape and two counts of incest.

Court records indicated he had sexually abused a female family member under the age of 17 during his tenure as jail administrator. He also took the girl to New Mexico to have an abortion in 2018 after he had raped her.

“It is almost unimaginable that a member of the law enforcement community — a person who has promised to protect and serve the community — would commit this sort of unspeakable crime,” Platte County prosecuting attorney Eric Zahnd.

Caleb Robert Morris also received a 20-year sentence after he was convicted of first-degree statutory sodomy. Zahnd’s office stated that because the 11-year-old victim was under 12 years old at the time of the crime, Morris will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence he will be eligible for parole.

