Independence father recovering after stabbing

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence father remains in the hospital after being stabbed as part of a crime spree on Friday.

The suspect, Tyler Rizer, has been arrested. He is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. In addition to the stabbing, Rizer is also accused of shooting two other men, killing one, and stealing a car.

As of Wednesday night, Doctore Paton was still recovering in the hospital. His family is trying to wrap their heads around what happened.

“The man said if [my husband] did not continue to drive, he would stab him,” said Heather Paton, Paton’s wife. “My husband got to the shoulder of the road, pulled over, because he got slow enough, he jerked the car in park, grabbed the keys from the ignition and the guy stabbed him twice. Once in the left side, once in the right.”

Paton had one of his chest tubes removed on Tuesday. The family is hopeful some more tubes will be removed Thursday, but Paton will have staples in his stomach for another 3-4 weeks.

“It’s really rough. I’m a mother of three kids, and he’s not here to be able to help,” said Heather Paton. “Now with this, I’m the only person who can work. I’m the only person here taking care of the kids. I don’t have anybody to babysit. I don’t know how I’m going to make it.”

Now, the family tries to put their life back together. They’re hopeful Paton will be able to go home in a few days, but his road to recovery is just beginning.

“I would have never expected this kind of day to turn out from just a simple ride; a kind gesture to help somebody in need,” said Heather Paton.

Doctore Paton was a mechanic, but he will be unable to work for the next few weeks at the very least. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover their unexpected medical expenses, as well as the loss of income.

