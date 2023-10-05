Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Giraffe poop seized at airport from traveler returning to US from Kenya

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.
Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A woman returning from Kenya tried to bring giraffe poop into the United States, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said the passenger declared the box of feces and stated she had obtained the droppings in Kenya, planning to make a necklace with them.

The woman also said she had used moose feces in the past at her home in Iowa.

“There is a real danger with bringing fecal matter into the U.S.,” CBP director LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke said.

“If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues.”

Customs and Border Protection said African swine fever, classical swine fever, newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease and swine vesicular disease are all found in Kenya.

Agriculture specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with steam sterilization.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting...
Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report
“I reported it,” said Williams. “I’m sure we all have reported it several times, but nothing...
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.
Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
US Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer pleads guilty to a conspiracy charge
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
Marijuana
Parkville voters asked to approve marijuana sales tax on November ballot
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say