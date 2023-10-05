Aging & Style
Embiid announces intent to play for Team USA during 2024 Olympics

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Houston...
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid in action during an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(WIBW)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas center Joel Embiid announced his intentions to play for Team USA during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Embiid, who could have played for Cameroon, France or the United States, shared his reasoning on social media.

“I’m really proud and excited about this decision,” Embiid wrote on X. “It was not easy. I am blessed to call Cameroon, France, and the USA home. After talking to my family, I knew it had to be Team USA. I want to play with my brothers in the league.”

Embiid, who played one season of college basketball at Kansas during the 2013-14 season, became an American citizen in September of 2022.

“I want to play for my fans because they’ve been incredible since the day I came here,” Embiid continued. “But most of all, I want to honor my son who was born in the US.

“I want my boy to know I played my first Olympics for him.”

READ MORE: Former KU wing Kelly Oubre Jr. set to sign with 76ers

Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP after a 2022-23 season which saw him average 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was born in Cameroon and has French citizenship as well.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Embiid could be joined by a litany of prominent NBA superstars. LeBron James has reportedly begun recruiting other NBA stars, including Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and others.

“I wouldn’t have made this decision if I wasn’t ready,” Embiid told reporters Thursday in Fort Collins, Colorado, where the 76ers are holding training camp.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be held from July 26 until Aug. 11, 2024. USA Basketball will be coached by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

It’s possible Embiid could match up in the Olympics with his former Kansas teammate Andrew Wiggins, who could suit up for the Canadian National Team.

