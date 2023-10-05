FORECAST: Warm weather Thursday, but a major plunge in temperature expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A First Warn has been issued for Friday’s forecast due to a significant temperature drop compared to today. Afternoon high temperatures today are expected in the upper 70s while tomorrow afternoon lower 60s and upper 50s will be more common for daytime highs. Within the upper levels of the atmosphere, an area of low pressure develops, forcing a dip in the jetstream out of Canada. To the west, a new area of high pressure develops. At the surface, both low pressure to the east and high pressure coming off the Northern Rockies will aid in squeezing the atmosphere. With this squeeze occurring at the surface, and in the upper levels of the atmosphere, a strong wind develops, which will help force the colder air in Friday. Friday morning temperatures are expected in the upper 40s with potential wind gusts around 25 mph. These upper 40s may feel like the upper 30s. The wind will intensify into the afternoon where it is expected to peak at 35 mph.

Trash Can Tracker (KCTV 5)

The wind is expected to die down for the weekend but temperatures remain chilly. Morning lows are dissipated in the upper 30s and there is still a small opportunity for local areas to receive the season’s first frost. But with clear skies and a surge in warmer air from the south, temperatures are anticipated to rebound by Sunday into next week.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through this timeframe and will continue into mid-next week with temperatures rising into the upper 70s by Tuesday.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.