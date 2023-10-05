FIRST WARN 5 FORECAST: Dramatic swing in temps knocking on our doors

Get ready for temperatures to plummet! Those of you who have been searching for some chilly fall air, here it comes. We are watching our next cold front invade early Friday, and this one packs a punch. Early morning temperatures start in the mid-40s with a light northwest breeze. That northwest wind picks up as we go through the morning, with gusts up to 20-25 mph. As the front passes by overhead, we could have some extra clouds and maybe a few sprinkles or light showers. It looks like the lower levels of the atmosphere will be pretty dry, however.

So most of this isn’t likely to reach the ground. Temperatures will struggle to warm out of the upper 50s by Friday afternoon. Some spots will touch 60 degrees. Talk about a dramatic temperature swing! Friday night football games will be mighty cool, but at the least the wind dies down as we get closer to sunset. We will likely see some of the coldest air since early May once we get into early Saturday morning. Lows will be in the upper 30s, but widespread frost is not likely. Staying in the lower 60s Saturday, but at least it looks sunny. Temperatures climb back to seasonal for Sunday with lower 70s. We are seeing signs of next week hanging out in the lower 70s for most of next week. Rain chances look scarce.

