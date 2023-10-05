Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Candlelight vigil held in Lawrence for domestic violence victims

By Grace Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Dozens gathered together Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil to remember lives lost to domestic violence.

October is domestic violence awareness month. Shannon Vanlandingham, executive director of #BeMoreLikeClaire, fights every day on behalf of her daughter, Claire.

“Our mission is to disrupt and challenge the societal norm through education and prevention,” Vanlandingham said.

Five years ago, Claire was stalked and murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

“Of course, as a mom, I’m thinking what could I have done, what could I have done to prevent this, how could I have helped her,” Vanlandingham said, adding this is why education and awareness are crucial.

“It’s because we didn’t recognize the signs because it wasn’t physical,” Vanlandingham said.

“Everybody knows about when someone is hitting someone, you know that’s relationship violence. But, it’s all those subtle things, control, emotional abuse, financial abuse, manipulation, gaslighting, all that stuff doesn’t have physical signs and a lot of times not done in front of other people, so it’s really harder to see.”

But Vanlandingham said prevention is possible.

“It’s just people treating each other badly, and a lot of times it’s because of their own trauma, and if we can interrupt that and lower those risk factors, and raise awareness for what healthy looks like, we can change,” Vanlandingham said.

T-shirts with powerful messages were hung on a clothesline at the vigil Wednesday night. Each one was written by someone who lost a loved one due to domestic violence; messages like, “Speak your mind even if your voice shakes,” “We made it, Mom, I love you,” and “Our family will never be the same without you.”

Sarah Grandgenetd wrote on her shirt, ‘Love shouldn’t hurt.’

“I’ve had losses in my life due to events that were probably preventable,” Grandgenetd said. “My aunt, Mary, was shot and killed by a tenant of hers and unfortunately never got to meet her first grandchild—it’s something that affects me.”

For more information and resources on interpersonal violence prevention, visit bemorelikeclaire.org or claires-coomunity.org.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held in Lawrence for domestic violence victims
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Independence father recovering after stabbing
Doctore Paton was stabbed multiple times by a man he picked up and was giving a ride to.
Independence father recovering after stabbing