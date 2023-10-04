Warrensburg police investigate after body found in woods

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after officers found a body in a wooded area on the northside of town.

Officers responded to a call near North McGuire Street and East Young Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. When they arrived they found the remains of a person in the trees behind a business area.

Detectives said they were able to identify the remains by using a cell phone, an abandoned vehicle, and a wallet. The victim’s name has not been released to the public at this time.

The case is under investigation as detectives wait for an autopsy to determine what caused the person’s death and whether foul play was involved.

