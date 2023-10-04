Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Warrensburg police investigate after body found in woods

Suspect charged
Suspect charged(KTTC)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after officers found a body in a wooded area on the northside of town.

Officers responded to a call near North McGuire Street and East Young Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1. When they arrived they found the remains of a person in the trees behind a business area.

Detectives said they were able to identify the remains by using a cell phone, an abandoned vehicle, and a wallet. The victim’s name has not been released to the public at this time.

The case is under investigation as detectives wait for an autopsy to determine what caused the person’s death and whether foul play was involved.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway Police Dept. thanks community for support following officer's death
A new clinic is helping fill a healthcare gap for the Latin community in Jackson County.
New health clinic ‘La Clinica’ provides care for Latino community in Jackson County
A new clinic is helping fill a healthcare gap for the Latin community in Jackson County.
New health clinic ‘La Clinica’ provides care for Latino community in Jackson County