Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owners of Highland Park Village, self-proclaimed as America’s first shopping center, have reached a tentative agreement to purchase one of Kansas City’s most iconic districts.

According to CityScene KC, Ray Washburne and HP Village Partners will be the new owners of the Country Club Plaza. Washburne is married to Heather Hill, a descendent of legendary Texas oil tycoon H.L. Hunt, the father of Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, the report stated.

Dallas retail operator wants to buy Country Club Plaza A Texas firm that owns the luxury Highland Park Village shopping center in Dallas has a tentative agreement to acquire the Country Club Plaza. Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Macerich and Taubman Properties, the most recent owners of the Plaza, had defaulted on a $295 million loan in May 2022.

An HP Village Partners representative told KCTV5 she could not confirm or comment on the reported acquisition.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.