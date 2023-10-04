Simplifying the new ‘time-based rate’ Evergy plans and which one works best for you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Starting this month, Evergy customers who live in Missouri will need to transition their energy bill into what the company calls a time-based rate plan. It will impact how much you pay if you use a lot of energy during certain times of the day and year.

As we spoke to Evergy customers in Missouri, some of them explained they’re confused about how to determine which plan works best for them and what it means if you use more energy during what the company calls “peak hours” which are between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. That’s when demand is high and so will your energy bill if you don’t make the right adjustments.

On most days, Mark and Betsy Thompson are home. When considering each plan, they were concerned they wouldn’t be able to adjust using energy outside of when Evergy charges the most during peak hours

“We don’t have a savings plan through the afternoon like 9-5,” Betsy said. “Where most people who do work full time are but for us, we’re home back and forth throughout the day.”

For situations like these, Evergy offers what’s called the Peak Reward Saver plan, which is one of four options that give customers the closest choice to the standard rates they pay now. Because it doesn’t charge you a lot more if you’re using energy during peak hours and rates are consistent all year round. The three other time-based rates have pricing that differs in the summer months and on weekdays versus weekends. This plan stays the same every day. It’s also the plan most like the original standard residential plan.

“This rate changes just a little bit so it’s the closest to the rate you have right now,” Evergy Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley explained.

There is a way to do some homework before picking your plan. On evergy.com, customers can calculate potential rates with all four plans using the personalized rate comparison tool. It shows you what you’ll now be charged based on what time you use energy.

Looking closer at plans like the Nights and Weekends saver or Standard Peak Saver, it shows customers are urged to use energy in the morning or late at night when demand is low– especially on weekends or during non-summer months. Otherwise, Evergy warns your bill could be 4-5 times higher if usage takes place between 4-8pm when demand is at its peak.

“They’re probably best for people who are single or in apartments or two people who work during the day and into the evening,” Caisley added. People who can generally shift their usage away from that 4-8 p.m. time period.”

The other option customers have is the Nights and Weekends Max Saver plan. This plan is a whole-home rate plan created with electric vehicle (EV) drivers in mind who want to save even more on vehicle charging without having to have an electrician install a second meter.

To avoid paying a higher price for energy during peak periods, it’s smart to shift energy use to mornings, overnight or weekends all year round with this plan. Peak prices occur all year (instead of just the summer months) with this plan, which also means savings opportunities all year if you’re able to shift energy use to avoid peak times.

Now if you ever decide a different time-based rate plan is better for you, Evergy allows you to change to another at any time, but you should keep in mind what time of year it is to determine if the weather will impact what you pay. Customers in Kansas can also sign up for these plans but it’s voluntary for them.

