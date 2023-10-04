Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Shawnee Mission School District community is devastated after one of their own died suddenly on Friday afternoon.
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, was found dead in her home about 1:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Constance Street.
Kobin was 32 years old.
“This is devastating news for all of us, as she was a cherished member of the North family. As you can imagine, this will be an extremely difficult time for her family, as they process their grief,” the school district said.
Kobin’s family said on Wednesday that they were heartbroken.
Kenna’s wife Katie was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of Kobin’s death and Katie’s injuries were due to carbon monoxide exposure, first responders stated.
Two dogs and a cat also died from CO exposure. No foul play was suspected, police said.
The school district stated staff is on hand to help with anyone finding it difficult to handle the Kobin’s sudden passing.
“There is so much that does not make sense about this tragedy, but we can be here to support each other during this difficult time. Please let me know if you have any questions. This will be a difficult time for our community, but as always, we can be here to support each other.”
