Push for Quindaro Ruins to become National Historic Landmark

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawmakers and community leaders are one step closer to putting a local piece of history on the map as a National Historic Landmark. It’s been a decades-long fight to preserve the historic community of Quindaro.

The Wyandot Nation of Kansas planted roots in what would become the town of Quindaro following the Indian Removal Act of 1843.

Its current chief Louisa Libby is a descendant of Nancy Quindaro Brown who the town is named after.

Because of its proximity to the Missouri River, it served as an entry way for slaves escaping to Kansas in search of freedom. Libby says abolitionists would help freedom seekers cross the river, and tribal members would help them hide through the Underground Railroad.

“It is such a unique point in history that brings together the natives, the black people, the immigrants, and the abolitionists, and you have that right here in this area,” said Libby.

In 2019, the Quindaro Ruins was designated a National Commemorative Site.

If passed, the Quindaro Townsite National Historic Landmark Act would allow for more federal funding of the site to be used toward its preservation.

Libby has a vision of the site becoming a cultural and community center to educate the public on its past, with protections in place to keep the land clean.

“It needs to be controlled, and not commercialized and respected for the sacred site that it is, which is more interpretive trails and natural areas,” said Libby.

Lucky Easterwood has lived in the Quindaro community for generations.

“We think it’s an important site so our kids can look back and see what our ancestors have been able to go through and continue to strive in this community,” said Easterwood.

Libby says the land is sacred to those who call it their home. She says making it a national landmark would not only benefit the ruins, but help enhance the community at large.

“It would just keep trickling outside and refresh and renew this area, and give it the respect and the dignity that the people deserve so there’s gonna be a lot of great things coming and it’s long overdue,” said Libby.

The bill needs to be approved by the Senate before it becomes a law.

