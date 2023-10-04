New health clinic ‘La Clinica’ provides care for Latino community in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s a major health divide one local group is trying to tackle. 18,000 Hispanic residents in Jackson County don’t have health insurance making it a challenge finding affordable health care.

Now, a new health clinic for low-income families, La Clinica, has officially opened its doors inside Mattie Rhodes.

Mattie Rhodes sits in the heart of the historic northeast in Kansas City and has been a hub for the 9,000 Latino families that live in the neighborhood... for nearly two decades.

“Accessibility alone is just huge for this population,” said Alea Surender, the Director of Public Safety.

Uninsured families can now get the health care they need, in their own neighborhood, at a low cost.

“There’s a lot of barriers accessing health care and so I think it’s really nice that we’re in a location where they’re close,” said Surender.

Surender said location and language are barriers that prevents the Latino community from receiving proper care.

“We do have bilingual providers, so that’s also huge for this population,” said Surender, “Communication and health care are really important and really understanding what it is you’re experiencing and how we can treat it and how we can prevent it.”

La Clinica offers patients everything from primary care for acute to chronic conditions. There’s a family physician, access to therapists, a psychiatrist and women’s health nurse practitioner as well.

Surrender said patients have already expressed how grateful they are for the new services.

“They’re extremely thankful that they’re able to see somebody in a timely manner, also at the affordable rate it is, there is a 35-dollar copay,” she said.

Surender said they want to be a beacon for Latinos’ medical, mental, and social health needs.

“Everybody is welcome, even people with insurance, I think we just want to encourage those that are uninsured to call and schedule an appointment so they can be seen.”

For now, La Clinica is open on Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mattie Rhodes’ Northeast facility, 148 n. Topping Ave., by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 816-581-5671.

