Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mission Taco Joint sued over alleged trademark infringement

Mission Taco Joint
Mission Taco Joint(Mission Taco Joint)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metro’s own Mission Taco Joint is facing a new lawsuit.

The company behind Mission brand tortillas is accusing the local eatery of unfair competition and trademark infringement.

The lawsuit looks to ban Mission Taco Joint from using its name, opening any new restaurants with its name and taking down all advertising with its name.

The popular restaurant has eight local locations, including one inside Busch Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza Lighting...
Texas firm reaches agreement to buy Country Club Plaza: report
The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.
Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines offers new nonstop flights from Kansas City to Mexico, Caribbean

Latest News

Candlelight vigil held in Lawrence for domestic violence victims
Neighbors raised concerns about 5-year-old murdered in Topeka before her death, say no action was taken
Independence father recovering after stabbing
Doctore Paton was stabbed multiple times by a man he picked up and was giving a ride to.
Independence father recovering after stabbing
A vigil was held Wednesday night in Lawrence for domestic violence victims.
Candlelight vigil held in Lawrence for domestic violence victims