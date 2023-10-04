Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

McDonald’s is bringing back Boo Buckets again this Halloween

McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.
McDonald's is bringing back Boo Buckets again this year.(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A seasonal favorite at McDonald’s is making a comeback this year.

The fast food chain announced it will be bringing back its Boo Buckets in time for Halloween.

For those old enough to remember, the Halloween buckets made their debut in 1986 as an alternative to the regular cardboard packaging that came with kids’ Happy Meals.

McDonald’s brought the popular buckets back in 2022 to much excitement from fans.

The bucket comes in three colors: orange, green, and white. Each color is matched with the spooky face of a jack-o’-lantern, witch, or ghost, named McPunk’n, McGoblin, and McBoo.

If you want to get your hands on one of these Boo Buckets, you can place an order at a restaurant or via the McDonald’s app. You can choose from a Chicken McNuggets entree or a hamburger or cheeseburger, along with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink.

There’s no extra cost to get one of these buckets. Normally, a Happy Meal comes with a toy, but in this case, the toy is replaced with a bucket.

The buckets will be available around lunchtime on Oct. 18 and will be sold until Halloween, Oct. 31.

McDonald’s said it’s best to act fast if you’d like to get a Boo Bucket before they sell out.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

A viral video showed a group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders surrounding 23-year-old’s...
Dirt biker rider arrested for smashing windshield
A viral video showed a group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders surrounding 23-year-old’s...
Dirt bike rider crushes woman's window
A 14-year-old in Alabama is accused of killing his brother and planning to do the same to...
Boy, 14, caught with family ‘hit list’ after shooting, killing brother, sheriff says
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Fairway Police Dept. thanks community for support following officer's death