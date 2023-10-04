Mahomes: ‘I just haven’t played very good’ during opening stretch of games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the 10th game of his career with multiple interceptions, Patrick Mahomes said he needed to up his game to help his receiving core out, despite a 3-1 start for the Chiefs.

Mahomes’ 10th game with multiple interceptions came in his 84th career start, a 23-20 win over the New York Jets that included his 200th career passing touchdown.

“I just haven’t played very good to start the season,” Mahomes said of his eight-touchdown, four-interception start to the first four games of 2023. “I think if I start playing better everybody is going to start playing better.”

On Sunday, Mahomes was just 21 of 29 for 203 yards, but he made critical plays late in the fourth quarter with his legs to seal the victory. With an aging Travis Kelce and a group of inexperienced receivers, Mahomes ranks just 10th in the league in passing yards.

Kansas City Chiefs press conference WATCH LIVE: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and others prepare for Sunday's Chiefs-Vikings game. MORE: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/10/04/chiefs-prove-they-have-championship-mettle-yet-also-have-plenty-issues/ Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

In Week 3, Mahomes dominated the Bears and played less than three quarters of the blowout. Still, he said Wednesday he expects better.

“You have to go out there and keep shooting it. That’s how I’ve always been wired,” Mahomes said, as he continue to defend his league MVP and Super Bowl crown from the 2022 season. “Just have to keep going out there and working. I’ve had spots like this throughout my career where I haven’t had the best few weeks in a row.

“Just go back to the fundamentals and try the best I can for the team and rely on other guys to make plays.”

In 2021, the Chiefs offense notoriously struggled to get going, with Mahomes and company starting 3-4 and the multi-time league MVP throwing 10 interceptions during KC’s first eight games. Still, that group got back on track and made an AFC Championship Game appearance.

This year, with a better defense and run game, Kansas City is off to a 3-1 start despite scoring less than 24 points in three of its four games.

“Even when I’m not playing my best, we have guys like Isiah (Pacheco) that can dominate the run game,” Mahomes said after the second-year running back rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries during the win over the Jets. “It’s not all on my shoulders to win a football game. We have other guys that we can rely on. That’s what makes this team great.”

On Sunday, Mahomes should have another chance for success in the passing game when he takes on the the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings, who struggle to defend the pass.

