A look at Kansas City’s first standalone women’s imaging center

According to the American Cancer Society, women between the ages of 45 and 54 should be...
According to the American Cancer Society, women between the ages of 45 and 54 should be screened for breast cancer once a year(KCTV5)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Throughout the month of October, you’ll recognize plenty of pink around Kansas City for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The month serves to not only spread awareness, but doctors say it’s also a reminder to get screened for cancer regularly.

“If you find breast cancer before it’s a centimeter big your chances of survival are 95 percent,” Dr. Allison Zupon said. “Breast cancer is a common disease, it does not have to be deadly.”

Studies show that one out of four women skip annual mammograms because of discomfort, anxiety and pain But with new technology is making the process easier.

Imaging for Women in the Northland is one of two centers that provides Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) technology for patients with dense breast tissue. Dr. Zupon said newer technology has become a game-changer for women in the Kansas City metro.

“Mamograms have spread to almost everywhere in the state, but to find those small types of cancer you need to have additional methods to find it,” Dr. Zupon said. “You need to have that ultrasound, you need to have that contrast whether through an MRI or contrast mammogram.”

According to the American Cancer Society, women between the ages of 45 and 54 should be screened for breast cancer once a year. Dr. Zupon said screening is the best way to save a life.

“The bottom line is annual mamograms save the most lives across the board.”

