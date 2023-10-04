Local charity Daniel Keating Foundation aims to help children facing adversity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Daniel Keating died of heart failure in 2016. Since then, his family and friends have been continuing his legacy through the “Daniel Keating Foundation.”

As of this spring, the foundation has given over $511,000 to 19 local organizations.

With the foundation -- named after Keating, who died at the age of 31 -- Tommy Beeler said their mission is to lift up and light up the lives of young people facing adversity.

“People facing physical, emotional, economic challenges—folks that aren’t given as great of an opportunity to succeed in life as some other people,” Beeler said.

They do this by supporting local organizations that work towards the same goal, like the Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center.

“This is a well, well, well-needed program in our community,” said executive director Deborah Mann. “When our first grant came about, and we submitted an application, and we were funded, we started a literacy program to help our kids to have that upper hand in the sounds and just breaking down the words.”

Mann said without the support from the foundation, they wouldn’t be where they are today.

“We couldn’t sustain because the money you get from the state is not enough to provide quality programs,” Mann said.

Grace Holms, Director at Kansas City Ballet, said they’re putting their grant from the foundation towards a one-of-a-kind tracking system. “It’s a ceiling track that children who have mobility challenges can get into a harness and travel across the room with their peers,” Holms said. If you’d like to get involved, the foundation is holding a pep rally and fundraiser the night before the Sunflower Showdown.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Beeler. “We are going to have an amazing silent and live auction item, including a trip of four to Italy, and we are going to auction off a golden doodle puppy, which is always a hit.”

