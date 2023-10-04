Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Wheel to offer upgraded VIP view of Kansas City

KC Wheel plans to offer a VIP option when it opens next month.
KC Wheel plans to offer a VIP option when it opens next month.(KCTV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s newest entertainment area is taking shape near downtown.

Pennway Point is anchored by KC Wheel. The Ferris wheel stands 150 feet tall and includes 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas. The wheel isn’t running yet, but it is already drawing interest from drivers traveling past on Interstate 35.

The interest includes one major question. Why do all of the gondola’s match, except for one? Look closely at the wheel and you’ll notice there is one black gondola.

ICON Express, the company behind KC Wheel, says the black gondola is the VIP gondola. The company says the VIP spot includes plush seating, a glass bottom, and other perks that the regular gondolas don’t offer.

ALSO READ: Southwest Airlines offers new nonstop flights from Kansas City to Mexico, Caribbean

The same company also operates The St. Louis Wheel on the other side of the state. While KC Wheel hasn’t posted ticket prices for either the VIP gondola, or the 35 other gondolas yet, prices are available for the rides in St. Louis. If tickets are priced similarly it will cost about $17 dollars plus tax for each adult in a gondola. Children are $12 plus tax. Rides in the VIP gondola are $50 a person, plus tax.

ICON Express says it hopes to have KC Wheel running in the next month or so.

KC Wheel will eventually be open 365 days of the year, rain, or shine.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

FILE — A 14-year-old student after being fatally stabbed in a bathroom on April 12, 2022.
Mother of middle school student killed in stabbing files wrongful death against KCPS
5300 block of Independence Avenue, Wed. Oct. 4, 2023
Firefighters battle 3-story building blaze early Wednesday
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the House chamber at the Capitol in...
Local Congressional figures react to Rep. Kevin McCarthy being removed as House Speaker
File: Blood center welcomes LGBTQIA+ community donations
Blood center welcomes LGBTQIA+ community donations