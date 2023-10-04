KC Wheel to offer upgraded VIP view of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s newest entertainment area is taking shape near downtown.

Pennway Point is anchored by KC Wheel. The Ferris wheel stands 150 feet tall and includes 36 enclosed climate-controlled gondolas. The wheel isn’t running yet, but it is already drawing interest from drivers traveling past on Interstate 35.

The interest includes one major question. Why do all of the gondola’s match, except for one? Look closely at the wheel and you’ll notice there is one black gondola.

ICON Express, the company behind KC Wheel, says the black gondola is the VIP gondola. The company says the VIP spot includes plush seating, a glass bottom, and other perks that the regular gondolas don’t offer.

The same company also operates The St. Louis Wheel on the other side of the state. While KC Wheel hasn’t posted ticket prices for either the VIP gondola, or the 35 other gondolas yet, prices are available for the rides in St. Louis. If tickets are priced similarly it will cost about $17 dollars plus tax for each adult in a gondola. Children are $12 plus tax. Rides in the VIP gondola are $50 a person, plus tax.

ICON Express says it hopes to have KC Wheel running in the next month or so.

KC Wheel will eventually be open 365 days of the year, rain, or shine.

