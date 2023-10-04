Kansas pig wins global pet contest working to raise awareness

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A paralyzed pig rescued by a Kansas City organization is a winner in a global contest.

Maxwell Pigsworth won a spot in the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar. The organization said animals from 26 countries were entered in the contest. Each entry featured an animal that needs a Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair to get around.

Kansas City Pig Rescue Network rescued Maxwell in March 2021. Maxwell was one of two domestic pigs abandoned by their owners. The rescue organization said Maxwell suffered from a spinal cord injury. The injury went untreated by the pigs owners and left him partially paralyzed.

Kansas City Pig Rescue Network places Maxwell in a foster home with an animal chiropractor.

ALSO READ: Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers

“Maxwell’s first month with us was extraordinarily challenging, as he was uncomfortable and scared and had some ongoing health issues for which he had to return to the veterinarian. We were able to care for Maxwell with Chiropractic, laser therapy, and massage therapy frequently and delighted in seeing him become more active, mobile, and less painful,” Emily McLeod, fostered Maxwell, said in a news release.

Now Maxwell has a wheelchair and is constantly on the move, according to McLeod. The pig is even strong enough to take several steps on his own.

The annual calendar contest raises awareness about pet mobility. It also celebrates the animals and the people who help them through life. This is the ninth year for the calendar.

Proceeds raised from the 2024 Walkin’ Pets Calendar will be donated to the Handicapped Pets Foundation to help disabled and injured pets in need to get wheelchairs.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.