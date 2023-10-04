Aging & Style
Jackson County voters will decide whether online sales tax is charged

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County voters will head to the polls to decide if the county should begin taxing online sales.

The Jackson County Legislature requested the special election that will be held on Nov. 7.

The question will be called Question #1 on the ballot. It asks if Jackson County should impose a local use tax.

If passed the ballot wording shows money raised through the tax would be used to improve roads and bridges across the county. It would also finance renovations and repairs at both county courthouses and help fight homelessness and people who are currently houseless.

A use tax is paid on items and services where no other tax is already paid. In this case it would be paid on items purchased online from an out of state seller.

The use tax would not apply to someone living in Missouri who is ordering online from a Missouri-based business. According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, the state already has a 4.225% state use tax rate that applies to those purchases.

Missouri’s Department of Revenue has more information on use taxes and the difference between it and a regular sales tax. That information can be found online at DOR.Mo.gov.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

