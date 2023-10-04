Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Gun found at Raytown South High School Tuesday afternoon

A picture of Raytown South High School campus taken on Nov. 10, 2021.
A picture of Raytown South High School campus taken on Nov. 10, 2021.(KCTV5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said officers took a student into custody after officers found a gun at Raytown South High School.

Officers were called to the high school around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The district said the weapon was located at the end of the school day.

A letter emailed to parents notified them of the scare. The letter said that the student did not threaten anyone and that school administrators worked with police and security to make sure everyone on school property stayed safe during the incident.

In a statement the high school reminded families about the consequences associated with bringing a weapon to school.

The school’s principal reminded families that anything that could widely be considered a weapon needs to be left at home and asked parents to check students’ backpacks before leaving to school.

ALSO READ: Mother of middle school student killed in stabbing files wrongful death against KCPS

The district also encourages all students to report any weapons at school, even if it is a rumor, to an adult, counselor, or administrator immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations next...
McDonald’s is bringing back the McRib (again!?)
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
Didn’t receive the National Emergency Alert test? This could be why.
Kenna Kobin, an instructional coach at Shawnee Mission North High School, died on Sept. 29.
Shawnee Mission North mourns loss of instructional coach found dead from CO poisoning
FILE: Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes stands with his wife Brittany Mahomes for...
15 and Mahomies Foundation partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America
(Source: MGN)
Suspected drug ring indicted on fentanyl trafficking linked to 3 KC-area deaths