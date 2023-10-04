Gun found at Raytown South High School Tuesday afternoon
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said officers took a student into custody after officers found a gun at Raytown South High School.
Officers were called to the high school around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The district said the weapon was located at the end of the school day.
A letter emailed to parents notified them of the scare. The letter said that the student did not threaten anyone and that school administrators worked with police and security to make sure everyone on school property stayed safe during the incident.
In a statement the high school reminded families about the consequences associated with bringing a weapon to school.
The school’s principal reminded families that anything that could widely be considered a weapon needs to be left at home and asked parents to check students’ backpacks before leaving to school.
The district also encourages all students to report any weapons at school, even if it is a rumor, to an adult, counselor, or administrator immediately.
