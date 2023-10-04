Gun found at Raytown South High School Tuesday afternoon

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said officers took a student into custody after officers found a gun at Raytown South High School.

Officers were called to the high school around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. The district said the weapon was located at the end of the school day.

A letter emailed to parents notified them of the scare. The letter said that the student did not threaten anyone and that school administrators worked with police and security to make sure everyone on school property stayed safe during the incident.

In a statement the high school reminded families about the consequences associated with bringing a weapon to school.

Possessing a weapon on any school district property is prohibited and will not be tolerated. Students who violate the student code of conduct will face disciplinary consequences and legal actions including the possibility of arrest and prosecution in accordance with city, state or federal laws.

The school’s principal reminded families that anything that could widely be considered a weapon needs to be left at home and asked parents to check students’ backpacks before leaving to school.

ALSO READ: Mother of middle school student killed in stabbing files wrongful death against KCPS

The district also encourages all students to report any weapons at school, even if it is a rumor, to an adult, counselor, or administrator immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.