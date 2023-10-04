FIRST WARN: Friday to see big drop in temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first of a series of cold fronts has made its way across the area Wednesday, bringing showers and a few storms to eastern Kansas and western Missouri. While the front is still nearby, an isolated shower or storm might redevelop before the evening is over. But, that chance remains southeast of the metro.

Another front will swing through late Thursday and will send temperatures tumbling Friday. Highs will struggle to get above 60 degrees in many locations. While most of the area should be dry, there is a chance for light rain or drizzle early Friday before things really cool down.

This upcoming weekend, high pressure will be the dominant feature, but as it comes sliding in from the north, it will send in a much cooler and drier air mass our way. That’s going to drop temperatures into the upper 30s early Saturday morning with highs barely in the 60s. The cooldown will be brief as temperatures rebound into the low 70s on Sunday and continue to get warmer throughout next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.