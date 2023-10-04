Firefighters battle 3-story building blaze early Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Firefighters fought an early morning blaze Wednesday in the 5300 block of Independence Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at a fully involved three-story apartment fire at approximately 12:30 in the morning.

An exterior wall collapsed but no injuries were reported as the building is currently unoccupied.

Weather and lightning are said to have hindered aerial operations but eventually, the fire was completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

Independence Ave. fire, Oct. 4, 2023 (KCTV 5)

