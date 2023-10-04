Aging & Style
Fairway Police Dept. thanks community for support following officer's death

Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
Officer Jonah Oswald, 29, died a day after a police shooting in Mission on Sunday.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - On a day officers connect with the community a Kansas City-area police department is also thanking people for their support.

Members of the Fairway Police Department spent part of the morning at a Hen House Grocery Store location for National Coffee with a Cop Day. The day is honored annually on the first Wednesday in October. It works to encourage positive interactions between law enforcement and the public.

This year the day was extra special for members of the Fairway Police Department.

The store’s director used the Hen House location as a gathering place for the community to write messages of support and condolences to the department following the death of Fairway Police Officer Jonah Oswald.

The community also wrote messages that were delivered to Oswald’s family following his death.

Oswald was shot Aug. 6 during a call for help from another police department. The 29-year-old officer died the following day. Officer Oswald was a four-year veteran of the FPD and leaves behind a wife and two young children.

A Tennessee woman is charged with first-degree murder in Oswald’s death. Andrea Cothran, 32, was arrested following the shooting.

