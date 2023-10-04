Aging & Style
Didn’t receive the National Emergency Alert test? This could be why.

FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
FEMA, in coordination with the FCC, will conduct a national test of the alert system on Oct. 4.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Millions of cellphones, TVs, radios, and other devices sounded Wednesday afternoon.

The alert came from federal agencies as they tested the nation’s emergency alert systems.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, conducted the nationwide test of two alert systems – the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system. The alerts sounded a little before 1:20 p.m. CT on Oct. 4.

But, what happened if your cell phone or TV didn’t broadcast the alert?

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, FEMA said the alert only went to phones and other devices and electronics that were switched on, and either EAS or WEA-compatible.

Cell phones also needed to be out of ‘airplane’ mode, within range of an active cell tower, and on a network their wireless provider participates in to get the alert.

FEMA said mobile devices that are not WEA-compatible, turned of or on ‘airplane’ mode would not receive an alert.

The purpose of the two-part test “is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level,” according to FEMA.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

