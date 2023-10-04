Aging & Style
Crash with cow leaves Henry County man with serious injuries

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man from Henry County was seriously injured in a crash early Tuesday morning.

The man, 29-year-old Nicholas Turner, crashed his 2006 Honda Pilot at 4 a.m. when it struck a cow on Missouri Highway 52.

The crash happened west of SW 951st Road while the man was driving eastbound, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Turner was seriously injured and crash reports said he was not wearing a safety device. The report said after hitting the cow in the roadway, the vehicle went off the left side of the road and overturned.

