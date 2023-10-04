Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Amazon orders could start costing more after the company announced changes to one delivery option.

Starting Oct. 4, Amazon said it would begin charging $1.99 for each order delivered that is dropped off in a garage using the Amazon Key Delivery option. In-garage deliveries with Amazon Key is only available for Amazon Prime members.

In an email sent to customers, Amazon said that $1.99 fee will be waived for anyone who uses the new Amazon Day with Key Delivery option. The Free Amazon Day with Key Delivery option is preselected as a preferred delivery option when customers check out, according to the company.

The differences between the two options:

Amazon Key Delivery Now costs $1.99 an order (As of Oct. 4, 2023) Delivers orders any day of the week Orders delivered into garage with a single-use entry code

Amazon Day with Key Delivery Free for Amazon Prime Members Orders are combined and delivered inside a garage on the same day each week Customer picks one day a week where all Key Deliveries will be made



Amazon addressed the reason behind the change in an email to customers.

It gives you total control over what day your packages arrive, reduces the number of drivers opening your garage for deliveries, and helps reduce the number of boxes used per order.

Amazon said customers who want an order sooner can select the one-day or two-day In-Garage Delivery option at checkout and pay an additional $1.99 delivery fee for each order.

Amazon will continue to provide regular doorstep deliveries in addition to the new Amazon Day Delivery.

The company provided answers to frequently asked questions at Amazon.com.

Amazon announced last month that it will start charging $2.99 a month in the U.S. for ad-free Prime Video streaming. Those who don’t pay the added fee will begin to see advertising during shows and movies starting early next year.

