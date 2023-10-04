Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Amazon announces change to popular delivery option that will cost customers

The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.
The multi-million dollar Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tallahassee is officially up and running.(Madison Glaser/WCTV)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Amazon orders could start costing more after the company announced changes to one delivery option.

Starting Oct. 4, Amazon said it would begin charging $1.99 for each order delivered that is dropped off in a garage using the Amazon Key Delivery option. In-garage deliveries with Amazon Key is only available for Amazon Prime members.

In an email sent to customers, Amazon said that $1.99 fee will be waived for anyone who uses the new Amazon Day with Key Delivery option. The Free Amazon Day with Key Delivery option is preselected as a preferred delivery option when customers check out, according to the company.

The differences between the two options:

  • Amazon Key Delivery
    • Now costs $1.99 an order (As of Oct. 4, 2023)
    • Delivers orders any day of the week
    • Orders delivered into garage with a single-use entry code
  • Amazon Day with Key Delivery
    • Free for Amazon Prime Members
    • Orders are combined and delivered inside a garage on the same day each week
    • Customer picks one day a week where all Key Deliveries will be made

Amazon addressed the reason behind the change in an email to customers.

ALSO READ: KC Wheel to offer upgraded VIP view of Kansas City

Amazon said customers who want an order sooner can select the one-day or two-day In-Garage Delivery option at checkout and pay an additional $1.99 delivery fee for each order.

Amazon will continue to provide regular doorstep deliveries in addition to the new Amazon Day Delivery.

The company provided answers to frequently asked questions at Amazon.com.

Amazon announced last month that it will start charging $2.99 a month in the U.S. for ad-free Prime Video streaming. Those who don’t pay the added fee will begin to see advertising during shows and movies starting early next year.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast...
Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest
The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue Saint Thomas Aquinas, former choir director

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage...
Chiefs prove they have championship mettle, yet also have plenty of issues
KC Wheel plans to offer a VIP option when it opens next month.
KC Wheel to offer upgraded VIP view of Kansas City
FILE — A 14-year-old student after being fatally stabbed in a bathroom on April 12, 2022.
Mother of middle school student killed in stabbing files wrongful death against KCPS
5300 block of Independence Avenue, Wed. Oct. 4, 2023
Firefighters battle 3-story building blaze early Wednesday