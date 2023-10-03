Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

WATCH LIVE: Royals GM, manager hold end-of-year press conference

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals general manager J.J. Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro have scheduled a press conference to at Kauffman Stadium as the team addresses the 2023 season and looks ahead to next year.

The Royals went 56-106, matching the franchise record for losses in a season.

They play their spring training opener on Feb. 24 against Texas in Surprise, Arizona.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh motions from the sidelines during the third quarter of an...
Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Three people killed in overnight crash in Kansas City

Latest News

The treasures keep coming at a 140-year-old mansion in Leavenworth, and this weekend, it’s all...
Newly-found treasures in Leavenworth mansion to be featured in ghost stories tour
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests
FILE — The organization announced Tuesday morning it is looking for “talented, local musicians...
KC Streetcar looking for musicians to bring Christmas cheer to riders during holiday season
St. Louis City Hall
Homeless encampment still in front of City Hall after mayor’s office orders it to be decommsioned