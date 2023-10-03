WATCH LIVE: Royals GM, manager hold end-of-year press conference

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals general manager J.J. Picollo and manager Matt Quatraro have scheduled a press conference to at Kauffman Stadium as the team addresses the 2023 season and looks ahead to next year.

The Royals went 56-106, matching the franchise record for losses in a season.

They play their spring training opener on Feb. 24 against Texas in Surprise, Arizona.

