Victims of Sunday double homicide identified

(Credit: MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department identified two men killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.

RPD said 20-year-old Jaden Brown and 19-year-old Brendon Fisher were killed in a shooting on Oct. 1.

Police responded to 61st Street and Raytown Road on a report of two subjects shot. When they arrived, two men were found dead from gunshot wounds.

No one is currently in custody and an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Starting this month, Evergy customers who live in Missouri will need to transition their energy...
Simplifying the new ‘time-based rate’ Evergy plans and which one works best for you
Evergy's time-based rate plans go into effect soon
Kansas City awarded grant to reduce non-fatal shootings
