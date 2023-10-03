Three members of Congress join push to make Quindaro Townsite a National Historic Landmark

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Lawmakers have joined forces with local leaders to get federal funding for an 1800s-era historical site that served an important role in the Underground Railroad.

On Tuesday, Representatives Sharice Davids and Jake LaTurner from Kansas, and Emanuel Cleaver from Missouri introduced the Quindaro Townsite National Historic Landmark Act. The act gives the Secretary of the Interior more freedom to provide funding and technical assistance to the site and its preservation.

Since the 1980s, local advocates have fought to maintain the site, arguing that its history should recognized at a federal level.

“Freedom is the foundational principle of American democracy,” Cleaver notes, “and the Quindaro Townsite is an important piece of regional history that tells the stories of those seeking to uphold our national commitment to liberty and freedom for all.”

Although Quindaro was designated a National Commemorative Site in 2019, it’s still maintained largely through volunteer efforts. Local leaders and lawmakers alike argue its designation needs to go a step further so the site can get the funding it needs to be properly preserved and an educational landmark for the area.

“Quindaro is a significant part of Kansas’ history in the fight for freedom and equality,” Davids commented. “But for too long, our community has lacked the proper investments needed to preserve this important site.”

ALSO READ: KCK leaders announce renewed push to make Quindaro Townsite Ruins National Historic Landmark

Mayor Tyrone Garner of Kansas City, Kansas, and Lucinda Adams, the Executive Director of Freedom’s Frontier, voiced their support for the act.

“As Mayor, I respectfully urge passage of the legislation before you, and thank you in advance for your consideration in this matter of great historic importance, not just to the Great State of Kansas but to our Great Nation,” said Mayor Garner.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.