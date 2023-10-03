Southwest Airlines offers new nonstop flights from Kansas City to Mexico, Caribbean

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A winter beach getaway will be easier than ever as Southwest Airlines announces new nonstop flights from Kansas City to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 7, the airline will launch new weekly flights from KCI Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Previously announced nonstop service from Kansas City to San José del Cabo, Mexico, also begins Saturday.

Southwest had originally planned to alternate nonstop service between Cabo and Cancun, offering each destination for six months. The Cancun flights are so popular the airline is now expanding service.

Instead of weekly nonstop flights from KCI Airport to Cancun Southwest will begin daily nonstop flights between the cities. The expanded service begins Thursday, Oct. 5.

The exact flights and times are as follows:

Effective October 7, 2023, Southwest will offer seasonal service between:

Kansas City, Mo. and Montego Bay, Jamaica MCI-MBJ departs Saturdays at 11:35 a.m. and arrives 3:35 p.m. MBJ-MCI departs Saturdays at 12:05 p.m. and arrives 4:25 pm.

Kansas City, Mo. and Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico MCI-SJD departs Saturdays at 10:40 a.m. and arrives 12:10 p.m. SJD-MCI departs Saturdays at 11:35 a.m. and arrives 5:25 p.m.



The new routs are in addition to seasonal service between Kansas City and Cancun, Mexico.

Kansas City, Mo. and Montego Bay, Jamaica MCI-CUN departs daily at 10:30 a.m. and arrives 1:45 p.m. CUN-MCI departs daily at 1:40 p.m. and arrives 5:10 p.m.



