Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Rape, murder of Topeka child leads to man’s early-morning arrest

WIBW-TV's Phil Anderson's Facebook Livestream
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been arrested for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old child who died in Southeast Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, emergency crews were called to the Dillons Gas Station near SE 29th St. and California with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 5-year-old child and began life-saving measures. She was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, she was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

A large crime scene was established to the east of the intersection.

Topeka police officers were investigating a large crime scene Tuesday morning just east of S.E....
Topeka police officers were investigating a large crime scene Tuesday morning just east of S.E. 28th and California Avenue.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)

Investigators said they were able to quickly determine that the death was suspicious in nature and a suspect was quickly identified.

Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Jail around 4:15 a.m. on:

  • Murder in the 1st degree
  • Rape - The offender is 18 or older and the victim is less than 14
Mickel W. Cherry
Mickel W. Cherry(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

As of Tuesday morning, Cherry remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Sources close to the incident told 13 NEWS that Cherry is not related to the child, however, he did live in the same homeless camp as the family. Booking records also indicate that Cherry is listed as homeless. Several reports were made to the Department of Children and Families.

TPD noted that this is the Capital City’s 26th homicide of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh motions from the sidelines during the third quarter of an...
Jets not happy with questionable penalty call that turned the game late in 23-20 loss to Chiefs
The annual fundraiser is the city’s only nonprofit holiday shopping event from Sept. 29 to Oct....
Kansas City holiday tradition ends after nearly 4 decades
Kansas City Scout Camera footage as of 8:35 p.m.
Beyoncé hits the stage, traffic stays congested on the interstate
Taylor Swift, left, reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the New...
Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce’s Chiefs take on the Jets
FILE — The Johnson County Department of Health said it will be holding testing clinics at the...
Olathe Northwest High School student treated for tuberculosis

Latest News

The Kansas Department of Corrections provided this picture of Joseph Heidesch who is serving...
Nearly 2 dozen people sue St. Thomas Aquinas, former choir director
The vibrant mural on the side of La Estrella Tienda Mexicana.
Mural outside Mexican grocery store celebrates Latin culture, need for equitable food system
The treasures keep coming at a 140-year-old mansion in Leavenworth, and this weekend, it’s all...
Newly-found treasures in Leavenworth mansion to be featured in ghost stories tour
Overland Park police responded to a barddicaded situation in the 6100 block of Marty Lane on...
Tuesday morning standoffs in Kansas City, Overland Park end in arrests