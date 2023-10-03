Preparing for the future: KCKPS students head to Legends Field for 5th annual College Fair Day

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds of students will get one step closer to their future after high school. The 5th annual College Fair Day will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legends Field on October 3.

In total, 75 colleges and universities will set up booths at Legends Field. Trade schools and military recruiters will also speak with students at the event.

The fair is free for all KCKPS juniors and seniors and is coordinated through the Diploma+ College and Careers program.

“Our goal is for our students to be able to see themselves within this environment. We are creating a live exploratory experience for students to see the wide variety of post-secondary options in one location,” said Assistant Director of Diploma+ Lisa Martinez.

Organizers said the fair gives students a chance to set up interviews, collect information packets and learn more about campus life.

“Students get to see first-hand what the university offers that best fits their educational needs. Students get to ask questions and discover new colleges that were not on their radar,” said Director of Diploma+ College and Careers Program, Dr. Angela Wright.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.