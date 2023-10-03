Aging & Style
Police respond to two stand-offs early Tuesday morning

File: Police respond to two stand-offs early Tuesday morning(WTVG)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Overland Park and Kansas City are responding to stand-offs Tuesday morning.

The first call came in around 7 Tuesday morning in Overland Park.

Police responded to calls of a person barricaded in the 6100 block of Marty Lane.

Then, about thirty minutes later Kansas City Police drove to the 3800 block of Emanuel Cleaver Blvd. for a stand-off located nearby on 46th Terrace.

Police said the standoff is related to a person potentially armed and involved in a domestic violence assault from earlier in the morning.

KCTV5 has crews at both scenes and will update both online and on-air as information becomes available.

