Newspaper publisher reacts to resignation of Marion Kansas Police Chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The publisher and owner of the Marion County Record, Eric Meyer, says he is not surprised by the abrupt resignation of Police Chief Gideon Cody yesterday.

“It’s kind of like he did in Kansas City—when the going got tough, the not-so-tough got going,” said Meyer.

Marion County has been the focus of national attention after the local paper, the home of its owner and the home of the vice mayor was raided by police nearly two months ago.

Police said they were investigating a case of alleged identity theft. But, days after the raids, the prosecutor withdrew the warrants and the items seized during the raid were returned to their owners.

Cody had previously been on the Kansas City Police Force. The newspaper had been looking into Cody’s past and why he left Kansas City. Meyer believes the Record’s investigation was one factor in the raid.

“They say that former colleagues had portrayed Chief Cody essentially as a bully who didn’t really think things through,” said Meyer. “And that’s kind of what he’s done here.”

Controversy has surrounded the police chief since the raid, and last week, the city decided to suspend him. Three days later, he resigned.

KCTV5 was unable to reach Cody, despite trying several phone numbers found in online records. One number was disconnected and another goes straight to voicemail. A reporter sent a text message that went unanswered.

Cody previously defended the raid in a Facebook post. He has also explained his move to Marion County as a personal decision. That he likes small towns and had friends in Marion.

Meyer says the paper is still reporting on what happened and the people involved.

He believes his mother, 98-year-old Joan Meyer, would feel somewhat vindicated by the recent turn of events. She died the day after her home was raided, and Meyer believes the raid was a contributing factor in her death.

“She would (believe) ‘My death accomplished something and drew some attention to something that needed attention drawn to it.”

Meyer told KCTV5 Investigates that he still plans to file a lawsuit in connection with the case and he’s not alone.

“Oh, yes, there will be there will be lawsuits, many lawsuits. We’ve seen one filed but there’s going to be at least four more that are going to be filed after that,” said Meyer.

The KBI is investigating what led up to the raid. That investigation remains ongoing.

